Parking row erupts after shopper fined at Bedford’s St John’s Park despite claiming to have left

A shopper is furious after receiving a fine for exceeding the two-and-a-half hour parking rule at St John’s Retail Park.

Only trouble is, he claims to have left – only to return later that same day.

Geoffrey Flashman admits to parking at the Rope Walk retail park in late November. He said: “I went to Halfords to buy some adblue for my diesel car. I left the retail park around 20 minutes later having purchased the adblue and having poured it into the adblue tank. However, there appears to be no record of me leaving the retail park. This is problem number one.”

He says he then drove home before he and his wife travelled to Frosts Garden Centre, in Willington, where they had lunch and did some shopping.

St John's Retail Park in Rope Walk, Bedford

But on the way back home to Bedford, his wife wanted to pop into Homesense at St John’s in the afternoon.

Mr Flashman, of Riverside Square, said: “However, it seems that no camera picked up the car entering the retail park but magically did pick up the car leaving at 14.56. So, that is problem number two.”

And despite two fine appeals – where he says he produced receipts for the garden centre – and two rejections, he’s threatening to refuse paying the fine and believes the cameras cannot be working properly at the retail park.

In a stern letter to GroupNexus – which is responsible for the car park at St John's – he said: “I do not believe that your company has bothered to check the footage and so I surely believe that I have a right to do so myself in order to prove my innocence.”

A GroupNexus spokesman said: “We can confirm that a parking charge notice (PCN) was issued on December 5, 2024 for a recorded stay of three hours and one minute at St John's Retail Park, Bedford, on November 27, 2024. The maximum stay period at this site is clearly signposted as 2.5 hours.

“The motorist appealed the PCN, stating that they had left and returned to the site during that period. Our ANPR system was thoroughly checked and found no evidence of the vehicle exiting and re-entering between those times.

“The appeal was subsequently reviewed by POPLA – the official parking appeals service – which found in our favour. As part of the evidence submitted to POPLA, we included partially redacted movement records from the site on that day. These records showed that the vehicle did not leave and return, and that the cameras were functioning correctly during the period in question.”

Frustrated about the cameras, Mr Flashman said: “Unless they have been tampered with they WILL show me leaving and returning.”

