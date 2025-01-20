One pub, two restaurants in Bedford's Castle Lane and one takeaway told "some improvement necessary"
Many restaurants and takeaways have scored well – but FSA inspectors told Roca and Dadaji’s, both in Castle Lane, that they need ‘some improvement’. G's Takeaway, in St John’s Street, Kempston and The Bedford Arms, High Street, Oakley, were given the same score following the inspectors’ visit.
And as previously reported by Bedford Today, London Peri Peri Grill, in London Road, Bedford, was told it needed ‘major improvement’ following a food hygiene inspection.
RATED 5 – Wagamama, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on January 9
RATED 5 – Bar & Bistro @ Wixams at Wixams Retirement Village, Bedford Road – inspected on January 8
RATED 5 – Souvlaki Station, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – inspected on January 8
RATED 5 – Mooch, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on December 17
RATED 5 – Kids World, Kingsway, Bedford – inspected on December 12
RATED 5 – Elevenses, Lime Street, Bedford – inspected on December 12
RATED 5 – Etna, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on December 11
RATED 4 – Rice Thai Restaurant, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – inspected on November 14
RATED 4 – OCS at British Car Auctions, Thurleigh Airfield Business Park – inspected on November 28
RATED 4 – Pistachio Cafe, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on December 3.
RATED 4 – The Anchor, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on November 28
RATED 3 – Doorstep Dolci, High Street, Bedford – inspected on December 10.
RATED 3 – Golden Dragon, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on December 11
RATED 2 – Roca, Castle Lane, Bedford – inspected on November 11
RATED 2 – G's Takeaway, St John’s Street, Kempston – inspected on December 3
RATED 2 – Dadaji’s, Castle Lane, Bedford – inspected on November 19
RATED 2 – The Bedford Arms, High Street, Oakley – inspected on December 10
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
