Bedford restaurant told major improvement is necessary after food hygiene rating

A Bedford restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means major improvements are necessary.

London Peri Peri Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 34c London Road, Bedford was given a rating of 1 after assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Bedford's 271 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 190 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

The rating shows how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection. The ratings can be found online and on stickers which are displayed at business premises. The back of the sticker and the online rating will also show the date of the inspection by the local authority’s food safety officer.

Ratings are typically given to places where food is supplied, sold or consumed, such as:

> Restaurants, pubs and cafes

> Takeaways, food vans and stalls

> Canteens and hotels

> Supermarkets and other food shops

? Sschools, hospitals and care homes

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are as follows:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.