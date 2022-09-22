New look Co-op store opens in Bromham after £500,000 refurbishment

The new Co-op in Bromham has opened after a £500,000 refurbishment

The new Co-op store in Bromham, which has relaunched under the Welcome Co-operative brand after a £500,000 refurbishment, opened on Tuesday.

The store, formerly Budgens, which closed in August, has widened its sustainable product offering with a refill service on a range of loose products including pasta.

Staff at the Welcome store in Stagsden Road, will mark the re-opening with a family fun day on Saturday, September 24, from 10am to 2pm with a free goodie bag giveaway to the first 75 customers.

As part of the store’s support of the local community, the store will be sponsoring Bromham Youth AFC, an FA Charter Standard Club affiliated to the Bedfordshire FA and caters for children aged five to 18.

The store’s donation will go towards providing essential equipment, with their logo emblazoned on the team's kit this season.

Store manager, Steve Franklin, said: “Our focus has been to get the new store up and running as quickly as possible, ensuring we service the needs of our customers. The support we’ve already had from local people has been amazing.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the finished store, which we hope our customers are going to love too. It’s great for customers and a fantastic working environment for our staff. It’s been worth the investment and the hard work that’s gone into it and now hopefully we will see the rewards.”

The re-opening of the store has created an additional four jobs in both full and part-time roles, providing a much-needed boost for the local community.

The store will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10 am to 4pm on Sundays, with free parking available.

It is the latest Welcome store to open in Bedfordshire in partnership with a regional, independent co-operative - Southern Co-op.

The modern convenience supermarket also includes a food-to-go area with Rollover hot dogs, grab-and-go Country Choice hot food, FWIP ice cream, Costa Coffee, Hershey’s slush, iSqueeze orange juice, and F’real milkshakes.