Bedford Town Football Club is welcoming its newest charity partnership with the NSPCC in the hope of raising money to tackle child abuse.

The club has events planned for supporters, players and families in a bid to help the charity tackle child abuse across Bedfordshire.

Based on Bedfordshire’s population, the charity estimates that volunteers delivered around 2,300 counselling sessions to children living in county last year.

Jane Jones, Bedford Town FC Outreach Liaison (left) pictured with Karen Olden, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for the East of England (right)

The NSPCC helpline responded to almost 85,000 contacts from people with concerns about a child’s welfare in 2020/21.

There were 520 referrals were made from the helpline to the police and children’s services and 546 sexual offences against children under the age of 16 were recorded by police in Bedfordshire last year.

NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Bedfordshire Karen Olden said: “It’s through partnerships like Bedford Town Football Club that we can promote our messages to the local community about the work the charity does and help to protect children from abuse.”

Karen added: “Without the generous support of the public and partnerships like Bedford Football Club we would not be able to continue the work we do, and we can’t wait to start announcing events with the club in the near future.”

Jane Jones, Bedford Town Football Club Outreach Liaison, said that this move is a great opportunity for the club to work alongside the charity to raise awareness and funds to continue the NSPCC’s work.

Jane said: “We have some events over the coming months for all the family to get involved in, follow us