New jobs on the cards at Cranfield Technology Park
Three larger lettings have been sorted plus further deals on smaller units
Commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond has completed a hat-trick of deals at Cranfield Technology Park.
And, what’s more, they are expected to bring new jobs and investment to the area.
Richard Last, consultant at Kirkby Diamond, said: “Cranfield Technology Park is a fantastic location and it is seeing strong demand for office space. We have recently completed larger lettings to three companies plus further deals on some smaller units.
“Physik Instrumente has taken 2,455 sq ft of office space, 4,000 sq ft has been let to SOGO Mobility, and Octagon Recruitment has signed a lease on 1,952 sq ft.
“We now have refurbished smaller units available in the Innovation Centre, starting from 280 sq ft, and one remaining suite of 2,360 sq ft in Derwent House, which is fitted to a very high standard. There is a great on-site café, meeting rooms and 410 car spaces.”