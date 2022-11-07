Marshall Aerospace has submitted its outline planning application paving the way for its relocation to Cranfield.

The application to Central Bedfordshire Council follows a public consultation with residents.

Marshall hopes to build a new purpose-built facility on the Cranfield University Campus.

Cranfield Airport

Kathy Jenkins, Marshall chief executive officer, said: “We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in our aerospace relocation programme.

“We have been delighted with the response we have had thus far to our proposals to move our aerospace business to Cranfield with the vast majority of people welcoming the employment opportunities and economic benefits we will bring to the area.

“In parallel with the planning process we are continuing to develop our relationship with Cranfield University and are already collaborating on a range of projects, particularly in the areas of research and skills development, that will underpin our long-term strategic partnership and bring further value to the local economy,”

Cllr Richard Wenham, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Marshall Aerospace is a major player in its field so their plans to move operations to Cranfield Airport would be a significant boost for Central Bedfordshire.

"This is evidence of the extensive work we do to showcase our area as an attractive business location and has the potential to provide exceptional new opportunities for local people to find rewarding, highly skilled work close to home.”