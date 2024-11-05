New board to help Bedford businesses has been unveiled - by South Midlands Authorities

Businesses in Bedford are set to get help from the newly formed South Midlands Authorities.

It has set up a new Business Board which it hopes will act as the voice for businesses across the region.

Well, now it looks like leaders from across the South Midlands have joined forces, establishing a new group to champion economic growth by supporting businesses, improving skills, and enhancing career opportunities.

According to Bedford Borough Council, the Business Board will provide “strategic advice to the South Midlands Authorities Board on matters of specific interest to businesses”.

And added: “Its mission is to ensure that the economic strategy of the South Midlands aligns with the needs and opportunities faced by businesses in the region. By doing so, the Business Board aims to drive sustainable economic growth and enhance the region’s competitive edge.”

It has nothing to do with BedfordBID which is being scrapped next year.

Cllr Jim Weir, Business Board lead and Bedford’s deputy mayor, said: “The Business Board will play a pivotal role in helping to shape the future economic strategy of the South Midlands. It will work closely with existing advisory groups, including the Growth Hub Board and the Careers Hub Steering Group; ensuring that the business community’s voice is integral to the decision-making process.

“Following the creation of the South Midlands Authorities, and the proposed plans towards devolution, the creation of the South Midlands Business Board further demonstrates the commitment all six local authorities have towards working together for the economic benefit of the entire South Midlands.”

15 leaders have been invited to form the first cohort of board members, including people from Cranfield Aerospace Solutions Ltd, Cosworth, Luton Airport, Silverstone Museum, the Open University, Colworth Park, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce and Cranfield University. Jason Longhurst, from Prologis UK, is the chairman.