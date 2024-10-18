BedfordBID which supports shops and businesses in the town to be scrapped next year

BedfordBID will run until March 31, 2025 when the organisation will cease operations

For the uninitiated, a Business Improvement District, or BID, is an arrangement under which you plan how to improve your business.

Shops and other businesses identify projects which will add value and agree how much they are prepared to pay. According to the BID website, the funds collected are ring-fenced and used only to deliver a guaranteed set of activities voted on by the businesses within the BID.

Well, that’s ending following a ballot yesterday (Thursday). In a long-winded post on social media, Bedford Borough Council confirmed BedfordBID will cease operation on March 31 next year.

Interestingly, 391 businesses in the town were eligible to vote in the ballot on BedfordBID’s future – but only 129 bothered.

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: "Bedford Borough Council remains committed to working closely with businesses and stakeholders in the town centre to boost footfall and ensure it becomes a vibrant destination that residents are proud of and visitors look forward to exploring."