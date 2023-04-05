Meet the Bedford man with autism who set up his own business selling Manga books

He’s hoping his story will help others “overcome and manage” the disability

Finding conventional employment a struggle, Dylan Johnston decided to make a change which would turn his life around.

Over the years, he had wrestled with busy places, loud noises and lots of people in the workplace.

Dylan Johnston and his son

He said: “I worked for FedEx for three days back but there was so much noise in the warehouse, I really struggled to focus.”

Dylan, of Bedford, even worked as a doorman but again found the noise and lighting at the club just too much to bear.

It was then the 26-year-old decided to focus all of his energy on doing something he actually loved.

Dylan said: “I was thinking about what I should do with my life instead of dwelling on the negatives – I decided to use my energy helping myself find something to do.

Dylan's website Amazing Anime Uk Ltd

"I’ve always loved Manga ever since I can remember. Starting off with Yu-Gi-Oh! and as I got older, I explored and found many more series I loved.”

And after registering his business in December and officially opening it in January of this year – Amazing Anime UK Ltd the home of everything Manga & Anime – is already having an impact on Dylan’s life.

He said: “The reason I feel like this is perfect for me – besides the obvious answer of the fact I love Manga and Anime – would be just the fact I run everything from my flat where I feel most comfortable.

"I can control sounds and lighting so I don’t get any problems there and I feel like I’ve finally found what I’m good at. I enjoy learning and I’ve taught myself to be my own accountant as well which I’m super happy with.”

Dylan had had to make some sacrifices – however – as to get the business off the ground, he’s had to sell his own collection of 327 Manga books and 200 Anime series and films DVDs.

He hopes one day to be able to build up his collection again.

And he’s keen his story might help others with autism who are also struggling to find work.

Dylan said: “I feel like there is not that many opportunities for people with autism but I understand it can be quite difficult managing someone with autism.

"For us to be productive, we need to feel comfortable in an working environment so things that other people don’t think twice about we can find extremely stressful – for example, lighting, temperature, sounds etc.”

But he added “it is possible to overcome and manage even with autism”.

He also praised charity Autism Bedfordshire which have helped him.

"It’s much easier to cope with autism when you have supportive people around you,” he added.