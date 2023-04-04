LPH Concerts and Events - which produced concerts at Bedford Park - has gone into liquidation

But don’t worry, none of this year’s events are affected

LPH Concerts and Events – which produced endless concerts at Bedford Park – has gone into liquidation owing an estimated £2 million.

Thankfully, it doesn't affect the raft of up-and-coming events this year as joint liquidators FA Simms – working with Begbies Traynor – confirmed the company had no outstanding concerts or future events in the pipeline.

LPH – which has been a mainstay for the popular events at the park – went into liquidation on March 21 and will be struck off the register in the coming months.

Documents seen by Bedford Today reveal the company owed more than £2.3 million to 70 creditors, including St John Ambulance, Kimbolton School Enterprise, scaffolding companies and event suppliers.

However, liquidators FA Simms confirmed no members of the public have been affected.

All this year’s events at Bedford Park – which include Sting, The Jacksons, West End Proms and George Ezra – are being being produced by Cuffe & Taylor, which is part of the Live Nation group.

A Cuffe & Taylor spokesman said: “Cuffe & Taylor are delighted to be using Bedford Park as the venue for a new concert series they are debuting in 2023.

"Cuffe & Taylor are delighted to now be working in the venue in a new agreement with Bedford Borough Council and look forward to the economic benefits the series will bring.

“All Proms ticket holders holding a ticket previously purchased for Last Night of the Proms at the Park will have already been written to, advising them of the new dates. Those tickets will be honoured for the newly announced West End Proms with their original tickets remaining valid.

