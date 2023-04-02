Danny Mac, John Owen-Jones, Faye Tozer, Zoe Birkett, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Louise Dearman and Georgi Mottram will all be performing.

The full line-up has been announced for Bedford Park's West End Proms.

A host of stars who have appeared in some of the biggest and best-known West End shows will be performing in Bedford this summer.

Danny Mac, John Owen-Jones, Faye Tozer, Zoe Birkett, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Louise Dearman and Georgi Mottram will all be taking part in the West End Proms show in Bedford Park on Sunday, June 25.

The event promises a breath-taking evening of live music from the past seven decades of popular musical theatre.

It will include songs from Les Misérables, Phantom Of The Opera, Moulin Rouge, The Greatest Showman, Chicago, Wicked, Sunset Boulevard and many more.

Bedford Park Concerts ‘Proms’ has been Bedfordshire’s most prestigious ‘al fresco’ Proms event for more than 20 years.

This year the production of the West End Proms will be by Olivier Award nominated producers Lambert Jackson and the soloists will be accompanied by the The Novello Orchestra.

Danny Mac has starred in countless musicals, from Les Misérables where he played Gavroche, to Legally Blonde, Wicked and more recently Pretty Woman.

Many will recognise him from his role as Mark Savage in the hit TV drama Hollyoaks and his fan favourite appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, where he was the first highest-scoring male celebrity to ever appear on the show, at the time.

John Owen-Jones is a record breaking and award-winning West End and Broadway performer and recording artist.

He has released seven studio albums and worked extensively in theatre most famous for his performances as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.

Singer, actress, TV personality and West End star Faye Tozer is probably best known for Brit Award winning pop band Steps who had number one hits with Tragedy and Stomp and have sold more than 20million records worldwide.

Faye is no stranger to theatre and stage with musical theatre credits including Singin’ in the Rain, Everybody’s Talking about Jamie, Me and My Girl, Love Shack, Over The Rainbow and many more.

Zoe Birkett was the highest placed female in TV show Pop Idol and since then has performed in West End Theatre to critical acclaim in shows such as Thriller Live, Moulin Rouge, The Bodyguard, Priscilla Queen of the Desert as well as other notable productions.

Trevor Dion Nicholas is perhaps best known in the UK for originating the role of the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway and in London at the Prince Edward Theatre.

He's also played George Washington in the West End production of Hamilton and will be back appearing in the award-winning West End Show from August.

Louise Dearman is a British musical theatre actor and recording artist who is the first actress to have starred as both Glinda and Elphaba in the hit West End Show Wicked.

Louise is widely known through her many performances in London’s West End, UK National Tours and the UK and International Concert Arena.

She has performed in countless West End productions, which have included the likes of Evita and Guys and Dolls.

Georgi Mottram is an international and West End classical singer. She has performed for royalty and most recently made her debut at the London Palladium as Nimue in Camelot.

A classical Brit award nominee, Georgi shot to No1 in her the classical charts with her latest single.

The Bedford Park Concert West End Proms will have one of the best laser shows in the country and a firework spectacular to finish the evening.

It will also feature the likes of Rule Britannia, I Vow to Thee my Country, Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory and others.

West End Proms is one of five shows organisers Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation have announced for Bedford Park this summer.

On Friday, June 23, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing will play, on Saturday, June 24 Sting will headline followed by George Ezra on Friday, June 30 and Ministry of Sound Classical on Saturday, July 1.