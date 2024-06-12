Lockheed Martin‘s Bedfordshire facility is driving environmental change for good

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lockheed Martin’s Ampthill facility doesn’t have any of its waste going to landfill.

Lockheed Martin UK’s 2024 Carbon Reduction Plan has a number of initiatives that will enable it to reach its goal of zero carbon emissions emitted through its UK operations by 2050.

The organisation’s facility at Ampthill in Bedfordshire is leading the way for its UK business by implementing green initiatives, including sending zero waste to landfills - instead all waste is either recycled or sent to a waste-to-energy incineration plant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the company is celebrating The Great Big Green Week, the UK’s celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.

Lockheed Martin Driving a More Responsible and Resilient Business

As part of the company’s 2023 UK carbon reduction activities, it reduced its overall carbon equivalent emissions by 62 per cent, compared to its baseline set in 2019.

Lockheed Martin is committed to obtaining its electricity from 100% green energy sources, where possible, and as a result its Ampthill and Havant facilities are both on 100 per cent green energy electricity contracts.

Steve Wallace, Head of Production Operations at Lockheed Martin UK Ampthill, and Carbon Net Zero Lead for Lockheed Martin UK said: “I’m delighted at the great progress we’re making across our UK operations to meet our 2050 goal. We’re committed to protecting the environment we operate in - we take our responsibility towards this really seriously.”