Leading property consultancy secures major five-year rural property management contract

Leading property consultancy Fisher German has been appointed to deliver rural property management services to the Church Commissioners for England, the body which administers the property assets of the Church of England and one of the country’s largest landowners.

The five-year contract will see colleagues at Fisher German’s offices in Doncaster, Chester, Ashby, Worcester, and Bedford manage a significant area of rural land and property across England, including across the North and Midlands.

Experts will also provide advice across a variety of specialisms including planning, development, investment, building consultancy, environmental and sustainability, and telecoms.

Fisher German is one of just two consultancies to be awarded a contract to deliver property management services for the Church Commissioners’ farmland portfolio after a competitive tender process.

Fisher German partner Rebecca Ruck-Keene is leading on the contract

Fisher German partner Rebecca Ruck-Keene, who is leading on the contract, said: “We are extremely pleased to be awarded this contract by the Church Commissioners for England.

“It is a significant five-year contract which really demonstrates the strength of our rural property team as well as the depth and breadth of the services that we can deliver in-house at Fisher German across a wide geographical spread.

“The Church Commissioners is a charitable organisation which has strong values and is focused on providing high-quality assets for tenants, and they were looking to award this contract to a consultancy which shares those values and maintains a high professional standard.

“It was a competitive tender process, so this news firmly cements us as one of the top multi-disciplinary property consultancies in the UK.”

Joanna Loxton, Head of Land at the Church Commissioners for England, said: “Our two managing agents will work closely with our asset managers and farming tenants to support sustainable farming businesses and food production across our nationwide portfolio of farm holdings.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Fisher German team to continue and grow our programme of tenant engagement and long-term stewardship across our portfolio.”

Ciara Williams, Head of Farmland at the Church Commissioners for England, said: “Regular engagement to understand the individual needs of our farming tenants is a major focus for the Church Commissioners.

“We always strive to share best practice in land management and conservation, and in Fisher German, we have a partner that shares our values of sustainability, collaboration and long-term stewardship.”