Kempston pub to reopen after major £380k revamp
The King William IV, in Kempston, will reopen its doors on Monday (November 20) following a major transformation.
The Wells & Co pub – which closed in early October – has been completely refurbished to the tune of over £380,000.
It will boast a large spacious beer garden, with cosy huts and rustic décor and there’ll be a refreshed menu too.
Specials include a curry night every Wednesday and a ‘super Saturday’ offering every week where you can order two super plates for £25.
There’ll also be Sky Sports, live music and quiz nights.
Peter Wood, operations manager at Wells & Co, said: “It’s been great to see this well-loved venue get a lick of paint and bit of TLC to bring it up to date. The updated menu is seriously good and I know the team at the pub are excited to start pulling pints and seeing customers tuck into festive grub in the coming weeks.”