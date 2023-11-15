It had closed in early October

The King William IV, in Kempston, will reopen its doors on Monday (November 20) following a major transformation.

The Wells & Co pub – which closed in early October – has been completely refurbished to the tune of over £380,000.

It will boast a large spacious beer garden, with cosy huts and rustic décor and there’ll be a refreshed menu too.

Specials include a curry night every Wednesday and a ‘super Saturday’ offering every week where you can order two super plates for £25.

There’ll also be Sky Sports, live music and quiz nights.