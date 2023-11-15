News you can trust since 1845
Kempston pub to reopen after major £380k revamp

It had closed in early October
By Clare Turner
Published 15th Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT
The King William IV, in Kempston, will reopen its doors on Monday (November 20) following a major transformation.

The Wells & Co pub – which closed in early October – has been completely refurbished to the tune of over £380,000.

The King William IV, in Kempston
It will boast a large spacious beer garden, with cosy huts and rustic décor and there’ll be a refreshed menu too.

Specials include a curry night every Wednesday and a ‘super Saturday’ offering every week where you can order two super plates for £25.

There’ll also be Sky Sports, live music and quiz nights.

Peter Wood, operations manager at Wells & Co, said: “It’s been great to see this well-loved venue get a lick of paint and bit of TLC to bring it up to date. The updated menu is seriously good and I know the team at the pub are excited to start pulling pints and seeing customers tuck into festive grub in the coming weeks.”

