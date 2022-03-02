Jobs up for grabs as Bedford Travelodge expands in-house maintenance team

Travelodge has today (Wednesday) announced it's expanding its dedicated in-house maintenance team with a further 40 new positions including roles in Bedford.

These new full time positions need to be filled immediately and applicants must have at least one trade skill-set which includes a City & Guilds / NVQ 2 or equivalent qualification.

Applicants must also hold a UK driving licence in order to apply.

Successful candidates will be given a branded kitted-out vehicle, branded uniform and high quality tools.

For further information on these 40 positions and to apply visit here

Scott Rutherford, director of property services at Travelodge, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our in-house maintenance team with a further 40 maintenance engineers positions including roles in Bedford.

"This dedicated team is the backbone of our operation and regarded as the fourth emergency services for our 578 hotel teams, so each maintenance engineer holds a very valuable position within the company.