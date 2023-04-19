Investors snap up retail units in Bedford's Allhallows and plan to convert upstairs into apartments

The seven properties have been sold for undisclosed sums

A purpose-built parade of seven retail units and offices in Allhallows has been sold to investors in a trio of deals.

Commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond announced today (Wednesday) an unnamed developer has acquired the freehold of five units in the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The retail and office units acquired by investors at Allhallows in Bedford

There are plans to convert the upper floors of units 48 (Allhallows), 50, 52, 54 and 56 (St Loyes Street) into apartments and retain the ground floors to lease as individual retail units.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Units 42 and 44 Allhallows have been acquired by two private investors. All the units range in size from 1,175 sq ft to 1,646 sq ft.

The seven properties – sold for undisclosed sums – form part of a purpose-built three-storey parade of retail/office units with allocated parking to the rear. Each unit provides a combination of open plan office/retail space, meeting rooms, private offices, kitchen and toilet facilities.

They offer the potential for development subject to planning, including retention of the ground floor for continued commercial use and conversion of the upper floors to residential accommodation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nathan George, associate at Kirkby Diamond and head of office in Bedford, said: “These seven properties proved to be extremely popular with investors and we were inundated with enquiries, demonstrating that there is still significant interest in retail and office units in Bedford town centre despite the challenging economic circumstances.