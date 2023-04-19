A business owner in Bedford has been fined for fly-posting on Ampthill Road.

They had put up signs for a furniture sale, which were soon reported to the council.

The fly-posting in Ampthill.Road

Bedford Borough Council’s cleansing team removed and disposed of them on the same day – and the council’s environmental crime team tracked down the person responsible by using CCTV footage.

The business owner was fined £100, which they have since paid.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “Businesses are reminded that the council removes and disposes of fly-posters as soon as they are reported and will always take enforcement action against those caught fly-posting.

"This could result in a fine of up to £2,500 for putting up a poster that is removed on the same day and so isn’t a gamble worth taking for businesses, especially when cheaper and more effective ways to advertise are available.”

