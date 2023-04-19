News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
1 hour ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
2 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
2 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
2 hours ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2

Bedford business owner fined for fly-posting furniture sale signs in Ampthill Road

They had to pay £100

By Clare Turner
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST

A business owner in Bedford has been fined for fly-posting on Ampthill Road.

They had put up signs for a furniture sale, which were soon reported to the council.

Read More
Courtyard café in Bedford's town centre up for sale
Most Popular
The fly-posting in Ampthill.RoadThe fly-posting in Ampthill.Road
The fly-posting in Ampthill.Road

Bedford Borough Council’s cleansing team removed and disposed of them on the same day – and the council’s environmental crime team tracked down the person responsible by using CCTV footage.

The business owner was fined £100, which they have since paid.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “Businesses are reminded that the council removes and disposes of fly-posters as soon as they are reported and will always take enforcement action against those caught fly-posting.

"This could result in a fine of up to £2,500 for putting up a poster that is removed on the same day and so isn’t a gamble worth taking for businesses, especially when cheaper and more effective ways to advertise are available.”

Fly-posting can be reported online here