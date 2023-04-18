Courtyard café in Bedford's town centre up for sale

It’s already got an excellent reputation

A café in the centre of Bedford is for sale – and it’s got a great reputation.

The Mill Yard Coffee Lounge – which was awarded TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards for 2022 – is open six days a week with an annual turnover of £67,964.

Anyone who visits the café already knows about its lovely outdoor seating within the quaint setting of Mill Yard in Mill Street.

As well as drinks alongside an array of alcohol, it also serves a range of food including full English breakfasts, sandwiches, burgers as well as vegan options.

The Mill Yard Coffee Lounge also offers online orders and has an asking price of £55,000.

It’s on the market with Intelligent – visit here for more info

1 . . It's in the quaint setting of Mill Yard in Mill Street Photo: Intelligent / DaltonsBusiness.com Photo Sales

2 . . The restaurant serves a range of food including full English breakfasts, sandwiches, burgers as well as vegan options Photo: Intelligent / DaltonsBusiness.com Photo Sales

3 . . It's open six days a week with an annual turnover of £67,964 Photo: Intelligent / DaltonsBusiness.com Photo Sales

4 . . The coffee lounge was awarded TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards for 2022 Photo: Intelligent / DaltonsBusiness.com Photo Sales

Page 1 of 1