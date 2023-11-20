Got £1.75m to spare? Property consultants instructed to find a buyer for former Bedford Wilkos site

Who would you like to see go in that space?

Well, we knew it was going to happen – and it’s probably better sooner rather than later.

But the former Wilko store in Bedford’s town centre is now up for sale.

Brought to the market by commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond, offers in the region of £1.75 million will be accepted.

For the uninitiated, the High Street store – which overlooks Bedford’s town square – has been vacant since September following the collapse of the company.

Last week, Bedford Today also revealed how the former Debenhams department store was now finally on the market

A substantial property arranged over three floors, the former Wilko property measures 36,900 sq ft and is being offered as a freehold.

It has a steel frame with brick elevations behind the original historic facades under pitch slate roofs. The property also has the benefit of a servicing from Ram Yard. The frontages are Grade II listed and located in a Conservation Area.

The council has received £5 million funding improvements to St Paul’s Square opposite the property. Regeneration of St Paul’s Square will include a comprehensive development of the square, to support a variety of outdoor events, activities and performances.

Nathan George, associate and head of agency at Kirkby Diamond’s Bedford office, said: “While the closure of the Wilko store was undoubtedly a blow, the potential transformation of the building in a fantastic high street location could bring a welcome boost to the town centre.

“The property offers a wonderful opportunity to an investor or developer to remodel the building and to attract new retail or leisure occupiers. We expect there to be a great deal of interest in acquiring the freehold of this important building.”