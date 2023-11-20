Tickets go on sale this Friday

Next year’s music offering at Bedford Park is shaping up nicely with the news Pete Tong is coming.

First up, Nile Rodgers & CHIC were previously revealed as a headliner and now, a little bit of Ibiza is coming to town with a massive line-up announced.

Pete Tong (Photo by Ian West - Pool / Getty Images)

Next year – on Friday, July 5 – DJ Pete Tong will be joined by Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra with Ibiza Classics.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (November 24) at 10am via smmrsessions.com or ticketmaster.co.uk

Pete Tong has undeniably emerged as one of the foremost figures in the electronic dance music scene. Throughout his remarkable career spanning over 30 years, the DJ, broadcaster, and producer has committed himself to transforming dance music into a global genre.

His Ibiza Classics project has been marked by numerous live orchestral performances at iconic venues worldwide, including California’s Hollywood Bowl, London's O2 Arena, and all across Ibiza.

The event is being brought to Bedford by Live Nation and event promoter Cuffe & Taylor.

Peter Taylor, Cuffe and Taylor co-founder, said: “It is with great pride we announce Pete Tong is bringing his legendary Ibiza Classics performance to Bedford Park in Bedford next summer, with Jules Buckley and the Essential Orchestra.