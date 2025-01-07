GMP-certified rework facility in Bedford put into operation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Movianto UK, specialist for healthcare logistics, increases capacity for secondary packaging services

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Movianto UK has put into operation a new GMP-certified rework facility at its centre of logistics operations in Bedford.

David Evans, Managing Director of Movianto UK, said: "Market demand for secondary packaging in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries is continuously increasing, more and more companies recognise the benefits of not bringing back products to their own manufacturing or rework facility for changes in secondary packaging."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is a part of the Walden Group, a leading European healthcare supply chain solutions partner specialising in pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device logistics.

Relabelling services of a specialised logistics service provider with GMP licence are often used for small numbers of products. Transporting them back to the original production site would be more expensive and time consuming.

David adds: "Instead of transporting the items back to other countries or even into other continents, they save time, money, carbon emission, and employee hours by giving them to our dedicated team in the UK where the goods are already in storage."

Integral to this operation is a GMP licence, Movianto UK has more than eleven years of experience in the licensed secondary packaging and reworking of pharmaceutical products or medical devices but having moved into a new site at Bedford in 2023, the accreditation had to be renewed.

Now, in an enlarged GMP-rework room, specially trained Movianto employees have the ability to insert new patient information leaflets, adjust expiry dates due to new regulations, replace damaged outer packaging, machine wrap multiple packs, tamper evident sealing and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GMP, which in the context of pharma logistics stands for Good Manufacturing Practice, refers to a set of guidelines and regulations that ensure the consistent production and control of pharmaceutical products according to proven and audited quality standards.

The employees working under the licence must strictly adhere to the processes laid out by Movianto’s Qualified Person. GMP guidelines cover various aspects of pharmaceutical handling, including temperature control, hygiene standards, and seamless documentation. These procedures minimise risks involved in pharmaceutical production and distribution, ensuring that products are safe, effective, and of consistent quality.