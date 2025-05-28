Food hygiene ratings: Here are the latest for Bedford's restaurants and takeaways - & it's good news
Most restaurants and takeaways have scored really well – with only a handful given a three rating. And all that means is FSA inspectors are generally satisfied by their hygiene standards.
RATED 5 – Albero Lounge, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on April 16
RATED 5 – Costa Coffee, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – inspected on April 14
RATED 5 – The Oakley Arms, High Street, Harrold – inspected on April 24
RATED 5 – The Gordon Arms, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on April 23
RATED 5 – The Park Pub And Kitchen, Kimbolton Road, Bedford – inspected on April 22
RATED 5 – Hide Bar, Ram Yard, Bedford – inspected on April 14
RATED 5 – Eliza’s Polish Deli, Howard Street, Bedford – inspected on April 30
RATED 5 – Papa John’s, Greyfriars, Bedford – inspected on April 30
RATED 5 – Subway, London Road, Bedford – inspected on April 25
RATED 5 – Best Kebab, Bromham Road, Bedford – inspected on April 24
RATED 5 – Subway, Stagsden Road, Bromham – inspected on April 10
RATED 5 – Halal Dixy, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on April 8
RATED 4 – D Gelato, High Street, Kempston – inspected on January 8
RATED 4 – Real Coffee, High Street, Bedford – inspected on March 26.
RATED 4 – Castle Bites, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on April 7
RATED 4 – Noodle Stop, High Street, Bedford – inspected on April 9
RATED 4 – Malabar, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on April 14
RATED 3 – Papa Gigi's, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on March 26
RATED 3 – The Bell, High Street, Odell – inspected on March 31
RATED 3 – The Cochin, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on April 8
RATED 3 – Bernie’s Café, Greenhill Street, Bedford – inspected on April 15
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
