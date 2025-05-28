Food hygiene ratings: Here are the latest for Bedford's restaurants and takeaways - & it's good news

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has posted its latest food hygiene ratings and it’s good news for every business in and around Bedford.

Most restaurants and takeaways have scored really well – with only a handful given a three rating. And all that means is FSA inspectors are generally satisfied by their hygiene standards.

RATED 5 – Albero Lounge, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on April 16

RATED 5 – Costa Coffee, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – inspected on April 14

All inspected restaurants and cafes have scored well this time around - is your favourite one of them?

RATED 5 – The Oakley Arms, High Street, Harrold – inspected on April 24

RATED 5 – The Gordon Arms, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on April 23

RATED 5 – The Park Pub And Kitchen, Kimbolton Road, Bedford – inspected on April 22

RATED 5 – Hide Bar, Ram Yard, Bedford – inspected on April 14

RATED 5 – Eliza’s Polish Deli, Howard Street, Bedford – inspected on April 30

RATED 5 – Papa John’s, Greyfriars, Bedford – inspected on April 30

RATED 5 – Subway, London Road, Bedford – inspected on April 25

RATED 5 – Best Kebab, Bromham Road, Bedford – inspected on April 24

RATED 5 – Subway, Stagsden Road, Bromham – inspected on April 10

RATED 5 – Halal Dixy, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on April 8

RATED 4 – D Gelato, High Street, Kempston – inspected on January 8

RATED 4 – Real Coffee, High Street, Bedford – inspected on March 26.

RATED 4 – Castle Bites, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on April 7

RATED 4 – Noodle Stop, High Street, Bedford – inspected on April 9

RATED 4 – Malabar, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on April 14

RATED 3 – Papa Gigi's, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on March 26

RATED 3 – The Bell, High Street, Odell – inspected on March 31

RATED 3 – The Cochin, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on April 8

RATED 3 – Bernie’s Café, Greenhill Street, Bedford – inspected on April 15

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

