Famtastic trio of award nominations for Wyboston Lakes Resort in Bedford
Wyboston Lakes Resort has been nominated as a finalist in three categories at the Famtastic Awards event.
Hey include Conference Centre/Hotel of the Year and for Independent Venue of the Year, also for Green Initiative of the Year for its Green Energy project.
Louisa Watson, Marketing Director and Sustainability Lead, said: “It’s particularly exciting to be recognised in these awards because they are voted for by many events professionals across our
industry including many of our customers and competitors. It’s a great honour and superb compliment to the team and the venue.”
The resort includes an event centre which has hosted a number of sectors while its commitment to sustainability is demonstrated by more than 3,200 solar panels installed across the site as part of
its Green Energy Roadmap.
The results of the Fabulous Famtastic Awards 2024 will be announced at a gala event on November 1.