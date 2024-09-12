Famtastic trio of award nominations for Wyboston Lakes Resort in Bedford

The resort has been nominated for no one but three awards.

A conference, training and leisure venue in Bedford is in the running for three industry awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wyboston Lakes Resort has been nominated as a finalist in three categories at the Famtastic Awards event.

Hey include Conference Centre/Hotel of the Year and for Independent Venue of the Year, also for Green Initiative of the Year for its Green Energy project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louisa Watson, Marketing Director and Sustainability Lead, said: “It’s particularly exciting to be recognised in these awards because they are voted for by many events professionals across our

industry including many of our customers and competitors. It’s a great honour and superb compliment to the team and the venue.”

The resort includes an event centre which has hosted a number of sectors while its commitment to sustainability is demonstrated by more than 3,200 solar panels installed across the site as part of

its Green Energy Roadmap.

The results of the Fabulous Famtastic Awards 2024 will be announced at a gala event on November 1.