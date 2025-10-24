Dunelm welcomed customers back to its fully refurbished Bedford store on 23rd October

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, has invested in a significant refurbishment of its Bedford store, unveiling a brighter, more inspiring layout after two months of work. The refreshed space offers an improved shopping experience, with updated departments, inspiring displays and a major expansion of its Made to Measure department.

Located in Alban Retail Park, the transformed 35,000 sq ft store showcases Dunelm’s much-loved product ranges - from stylish furniture and cosy soft furnishings to on-trend décor, kitchenware, storage solutions and pieces from the brand’s new season Autumn, Winter and Christmas collections. Customers can also explore a vibrant mix of colourful homewares across every department, offering inspiration for every taste and style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the store is the spacious new Made to Measure department, where customers can work closely with Dunelm’s in-store experts to design bespoke curtains, blinds, and shutters tailored to any style and space. To help customers get their homes ready for Christmas, shutters can be ordered up until 14th November, fitted blinds until 7th December, and non-fitted blinds and curtains until 14th December.

Dunelm Bedford Unveils Major Store Makeover

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 30 customers through the door received an exclusive goody bag filled with Dunelm products. In addition, 20 golden tickets, each offering vouchers ranging from £5 to £20, were hidden around the store for lucky visitors to discover.

The updated Bedford store also features an upgrade to the much-loved Pausa Café, providing a welcoming space for customers to relax and refuel. Serving a tasty menu of hot and cold meals, drinks and light bites, it’s the perfect pit stop during a shopping trip. The cafe will also be serving up treats from the new festive menu.

Families can also enjoy great value with the ‘Kids Eat Free’ offer, where children receive a free mini meal with every £4 an adult spends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Hayward, Store Coach at Dunelm Bedford, said: “We’re thrilled to showcase our beautifully updated Bedford store.

The makeover has transformed the space, making it brighter, easier to navigate and full of inspiration. Our new Made to Measure department is the real showstopper - giving customers the chance to create bespoke curtains and blinds perfectly suited to their homes. Whether you’re revamping your home, looking for seasonal inspiration, or simply popping in for a coffee, we can’t wait for our customers to see what’s new.”

The store’s refurbishment reinforces Dunelm’s commitment to investing in local communities and creating welcoming spaces for customers to shop and relax.

Local shoppers can stay up to date with in-store news, events, and exclusive offers by joining the Dunelm Bedford Community Support Group on Facebook.