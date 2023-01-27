Nearly 200 hospitality businesses in Bedford face cost-of-living cliff edge

195 businesses in Bedford are facing a huge £840,000 energy bill increase once Government support is slashed in April, according to new analysis from the Liberal Democrats.

And they say the average bill increase is likely to be around £4,317, putting pubs, restaurants and cafes at risk.

The Government initially capped the cost of business energy, but from April it is replacing that scheme and will instead just pay a small proportion of businesses' increased costs. This means many pubs, cafes and restaurants will see a 90% cut in help from the Government.

And Bedford’s Liberal Democrats are calling for the Government to think again as they say businesses across the country are worried about the cliff edge they’re facing this year.

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder for town centres and planning, said: “Businesses need our support urgently, and countless local businesses in our area are facing a cliff edge with the threatened withdrawal of support.

"Our pubs, restaurants and cafes – many independent businesses in our borough – have endured enough and we would all be devastated if we lose one due to Government neglect.

“The Government must act now to give businesses the support they need to endure this energy bill catastrophe.