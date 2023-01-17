Barclays to shut two Bedfordshire branches
Barclays has announced another round of bank branch closures – with two Bedfordshire branches earmarked.
Flitwick’s branch in Station Road will shut on April 14 and Woburn Sands’ branch on the fringes of Bedfordshire in the town’s High Street, will close on April 18.
They are two of 15 locations set to shut up shop.
This means Barclays will close at least 26 branches by the end of the year.
