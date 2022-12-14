More warm spaces open up in Bedford

Yet more warm spaces have opened up around Bedford as the cold weather continues to bite.

Back in October, we revealed how the council had started an online directory of the places you could go to warm up

Initially, all Bedford libraries, three churches and one wellbeing centre were on the list – but now it’s grown.

The venues added to the director include:

Bedford Central Masjid and Islamic Cultural Centre, Brereton Road – Monday to Friday 1pm to 5pm

Bunyan Meeting, Mill Street – Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 1pm

Christ Church Bedford, Dudley Street – Friday noon to 2pm

Church Lane Community Centre – Friday 1pm to 5.30pm

But there are many, many more – and Church of the Transfiguration, in Bedford Road, Kempston, is even offering a free Christmas lunch on Christmas Day from noon.

