Council tax to rise in Bedford with average Band D house expected to fork out over £1,700

Bedford Borough Council’s executive is considering a council tax increase.

It would include a core increase of 0.9% as well as a 2% for the government’s Adult Social Care precept – making it a 2.90% increase for 2023/24.

The increase would mean an average Band D Council Tax of £1,737.92 – but would be below the rate of national inflation.

Bedford Borough Council’s Executive will consider the budget on January 25

The council says it’s trying to keep costs down for residents without having to consider the closure of libraries or children’s centres.

It has faced inflationary pressures of £17 million in the budget which had left a funding gap of £6.3 million. This has been offset by savings which are focused on more efficient working of the council, including leasing out more of Borough Hall and generating more energy from the Elstow solar farm.

Cllr Michael Headley, portfolio holder for finance said: “This has been an incredibly challenging budget. Like other councils across the country we have seen unprecedented increases in costs and are continuing to be rigorous in our approach to council spending to ensure we are protecting services and keeping council tax down.

“We know the impact the cost-of-living crises is having on residents and are committed to keeping this proposed council tax increase way below the current rate of inflation, which is over 10%, and this combines with our freezing of fees for residents, such as parking charges, for this year.”