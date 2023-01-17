Plans submitted for 25 new homes to be built in village on outskirts of Bedford

Twenty-five new homes, including eight affordable homes, could be built in Turvey if a planning application is successful.

Bedford Borough Council has received an outline planning application for 25 residential dwellings on land off Carlton Road, Turvey.

Outline planning applications are used to discover if a development is acceptable, and can also help ensure viability.

The proposed site

The specific details for the development, known as ‘reserved matters’ are confirmed later before any work goes ahead. Access to the site is included in this outline application.

The site forms a housing allocation (Policy T1) as set out by the Turvey Neighbourhood Plan, which was ‘made’ on September 1, 2021.

The applicants said that factors and policies that may have constrained the development were taken into account in the decision to allocate the land inthe Neighbourhood Plan.

The application also states that written pre-application advice was provided in July last year confirming that the principle of 25 dwellings in this location was supported in accordance with policy T1 of the Neighbourhood Plan.

As part of the proposed off-road parking provision, each dwelling will be provided with at least one electric vehicle charging point.

There would be ten designated visitor spaces on the site, with a further eight community spaces.

This, the applicants said, will assist the community by providing off road parking for the school, cemetery and open space, in accordance with Policy T1 of the Neighbourhood Plan.

The outline planning permission is for three five-bed homes, nine four-bed homes, and 13 three-bed homes.

The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, February 8, 2023.