Bedford Borough Council has awarded £50,000 to Bedford Foodbank to help support those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The additional cash means Bedford Foodbank will be able to provide food parcels to more residents who need them and bring in an additional member of staff to help.

Packaged food

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “Supporting local people facing a crisis is a priority for us. While we are concerned about the rising number of people relying on these services, we’ll do what it takes to stop them from having to make the decision between heating or eating.

“Alongside this additional funding, we’re working with local partners to develop a Warm Spaces Network across the borough.”

