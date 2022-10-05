Bedford people going hungry as cost-of-living crisis begins to bite

Bedford residents are already facing financial trouble and many feel worried about staying warm and fed this winter.

The town’s Liberal Democrats’ cost-of-living survey makes for some grim reading, with several people saying they often go hungry so children and older people are able to eat.

Eating dinner by candlelight in reaction to the high energy prices

Other results of the survey include:

· 81% already felt the impact of the crisis or are concerned they may be affected soon

· Only 12% of respondents are confident they will be able to pay their energy bills for the foreseeable future

· Shopping habits have changed for 83%

· Vehicle use has changed for 78% due the increased fuel prices.

· 73% of business owners expected a significant or moderate impact on their business, with 14% concerned they may have to reduce staff

Many people are shopping at cheaper supermarkets, buying budget items or only essentials and some have had to reduce their food intake altogether due to the rises in prices.

Residents say they have attempted to reduce their energy consumption to avoid paying huge bills.

Some of the actions include not turning heating or lights on, only eating cold meals to avoid using the oven and having shorter and fewer showers.

Others are missing out on shopping trips, restaurant meals and holidays, with some saying they are having to cancel birthdays and Christmas.