Cheers! CAMRA Pub of the Year announced for Bedford as well as Town and Community winners

The winners of the North Bedfordshire CAMRA Pub of the Year competition have been announced.

Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 5:37 pm
Why not enjoy a pint at one of the award winning pubs?
Proudly claiming the title for 2022 is The Fox at Carlton, which describes itself as a traditional village pub offering home cooked food, real ales and a warm welcome.

A North Bedfordshire CAMRA spokesman said: "After many years of winning a variety of awards, this year the country free house has come away with the top award.

"We are delighted to hand Alison this award, as she is committed to running a fine establishment and always has a selection of interesting beers available."

Meanwhile, The Devonshire Arms, Bedford, has been named as Town Pub of the Year, with CAMRA describing the pub as "always a delight to drink in".

The spokesman added: "Ronnie and Rebecca run a gem of a pub; there's friendly service as well as a welcoming atmosphere."

Finally, the Community Pub of the Year award went to The Gordon Arms, Bedford, for its "outstanding contribution to the community".

The spokesman said: "They hold regular quiz nights where profits go to charity. Their project for Ukraine was a huge success, and they have food bank collections as well as being a local hub for the community policing team.

"The Gordon Arms truly is a pillar of the community."

CAMRA’s vision is to have quality real ale, cider and perry and thriving pubs in every community.

Its mission is to promote and advocate: the production, availability and consumption of quality real ale, cider and perry; pubs and clubs as social centres and part of the UK’s cultural heritage; the benefits of responsible social drinking.

Visit: https://northbeds.camra.org.uk/

