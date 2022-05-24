Cheers! CAMRA Pub of the Year announced for Bedford as well as Town and Community winners

Why not enjoy a pint at one of the award winning pubs?

Proudly claiming the title for 2022 is The Fox at Carlton, which describes itself as a traditional village pub offering home cooked food, real ales and a warm welcome.

A North Bedfordshire CAMRA spokesman said: "After many years of winning a variety of awards, this year the country free house has come away with the top award.

"We are delighted to hand Alison this award, as she is committed to running a fine establishment and always has a selection of interesting beers available."

Meanwhile, The Devonshire Arms, Bedford, has been named as Town Pub of the Year, with CAMRA describing the pub as "always a delight to drink in".

The spokesman added: "Ronnie and Rebecca run a gem of a pub; there's friendly service as well as a welcoming atmosphere."

Finally, the Community Pub of the Year award went to The Gordon Arms, Bedford, for its "outstanding contribution to the community".

The spokesman said: "They hold regular quiz nights where profits go to charity. Their project for Ukraine was a huge success, and they have food bank collections as well as being a local hub for the community policing team.

"The Gordon Arms truly is a pillar of the community."

CAMRA’s vision is to have quality real ale, cider and perry and thriving pubs in every community.