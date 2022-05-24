Plan for 500 new homes in Sharnbrook

The development, located east of the village at Hill Farm, Mill Road, will include land for the provision of a primary school and a community hub.

The proposal said 30 per cent of the dwellings will be affordable housing in line with the Bedford Borough Local Plan 2030.

The primary access to the site will be provided by a new roundabout junction where Riseley Road currently meets the A6. This will also provide access into Sharnbrook and the access where Templars Way meets the A6 will be closed.

The plans for Sharnbrook

Secondary access points will be created via a mini roundabout on Mill Road, and a new priority junction onto Templars Way.

The application stated that the proposal is in accordance with the allocation for 500 new dwellings in the Sharnbrook Neighbourhood Plan, as set out under Policy S4 (Land at Hill Farm, Mill Road).

It added that the applicants had “actively engaged” with key stakeholdersthroughout the Neighbourhood Plan process to ensure that all the requirements of this policy are fully addressed in this application.

In November a referendum asked Sharnbrook residents, ‘Do you want Bedford Borough Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Sharnbrook Parish to help it decide planning applications in the Neighbourhood Area?’

The turnout was 541, from an electorate of 1776, with 457 votes in favour and 80 against.