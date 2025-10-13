Bedfordshire professionals shine as regional finalists in The Wedding Industry Awards

Bedfordshire wedding celebrant Sunflower Ceremonies

Bedfordshire wedding celebrant Sharon Allam, of Sunflower Ceremonies, has been nominated in the East of England category of The Wedding Awards (TWIA).

The nominations showcase the region’s brightest wedding suppliers and celebrate their individuality, customer focus and passion for the industry.

The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) is the biggest, most credible and most respected awards in the UK wedding industry. It is the only awards that are client-voted and judged by more than 150 industry experts across 30 categories.

Other local nominees include the Ampthill based jewellery designer, Jodie Gearing and Shuttleworth House.

The regional finals are to be held on November 24 at The Granary in Newmarket.