Bedford's Dreamwear says it's not going anywhere as premises goes on sale

The retail unit was put up for sale – but the managing director says the shop has big plans for the future

A designer shop in Bedford has said it has no plans to close after its retail unit was put up for sale.

Managing Director Tauseef Nawazar says the news left many community members curious about the business's future, leading to a range of speculations and questions.

He said: "We want to assure everyone that we are not closing our doors. In fact, we are exploring exciting opportunities to grow our brand and operations right here in Bedford."

Dreamwear, in Silver Street, Bedford (Picture courtesy of The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com)

In a statement, the shop said: “Part of this growth strategy involves breaking free from the negative stigma that has unfairly clung to the Bedford community. Tauseef Nawaz is eager to cast a positive light on Bedford and showcase its potential.”

"Bedford is a vibrant community, and we believe it's time to reshape the narrative. Our commitment is not just to our business but to the entire community," adds Tauseef.

Dreamwear says it will soon unveil its innovative plans that promise to take the business in a new and exciting direction. This strategic shift aims to contribute positively to Bedford's image while ensuring the continued success of the business.

And Tauseef has extended an invitation to local entrepreneurs, businessmen, and women who share a passion for innovation and community development. Dreamwear is actively seeking partners and collaborators who wish to be part of this visionary journey. He said detailed information about these opportunities will be outlined soon.

The statement continued: “As Dreamwear charts its course into an exciting future, it remains dedicated to its roots in Bedford and looks forward to the continued support of the community.