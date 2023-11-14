Designer shop in Bedford's Silver Street up for sale

It could be a great business opportunity for any entrepreneurs out there

Fancy owning a shop selling designer clothes and trainers? Well, look no further.

Dreamwear in Silver Street has come on the market and it could be yours.

It’s got an asking price of £75,000 and a turnover of £83,000.

It’s being listed by the brilliantly-named Monkey Group International Ltd and would give you exclusive access to Dreamwear.

The shop opened in Bedford back in 2016 and the current owner is embarking on a new venture.

What you'll get:

> Access to the Dreamwear product line

> Loyal customer base

> Turnkey operation, ready for you to take the reins

The Ltd company is not included in the sale at this time.

Photo: The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com

Photo: The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com

Photo: The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com