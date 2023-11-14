Designer shop in Bedford's Silver Street up for sale
Fancy owning a shop selling designer clothes and trainers? Well, look no further.
Dreamwear in Silver Street has come on the market and it could be yours.
It’s got an asking price of £75,000 and a turnover of £83,000.
It’s being listed by the brilliantly-named Monkey Group International Ltd and would give you exclusive access to Dreamwear.
The shop opened in Bedford back in 2016 and the current owner is embarking on a new venture.
What you'll get:
> Access to the Dreamwear product line
> Loyal customer base
> Turnkey operation, ready for you to take the reins
The Ltd company is not included in the sale at this time.