Dreamwear, in Silver Street, Bedford (Picture courtesy of The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com)
Dreamwear, in Silver Street, Bedford (Picture courtesy of The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com)

Designer shop in Bedford's Silver Street up for sale

It could be a great business opportunity for any entrepreneurs out there
By Clare Turner
Published 14th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

Fancy owning a shop selling designer clothes and trainers? Well, look no further.

Dreamwear in Silver Street has come on the market and it could be yours.

It’s got an asking price of £75,000 and a turnover of £83,000.

Visit here for more details

It’s being listed by the brilliantly-named Monkey Group International Ltd and would give you exclusive access to Dreamwear.

The shop opened in Bedford back in 2016 and the current owner is embarking on a new venture.

What you'll get:

> Access to the Dreamwear product line

> Loyal customer base

> Turnkey operation, ready for you to take the reins

The Ltd company is not included in the sale at this time.

The shop is in a prime location

1. .

The shop is in a prime location Photo: The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com

It sells designer clothes and trainers

2. .

It sells designer clothes and trainers Photo: The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com

You'll have exclusive access to the Dreamwear product line

3. .

You'll have exclusive access to the Dreamwear product line Photo: The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com

The brand has steadily grown over the years

4. .

The brand has steadily grown over the years Photo: The Monkey Group International Ltd/BusinessesForSale.com

