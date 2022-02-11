Bedford hot tub firm scoops national award
It was in the £7k and below category
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:34 pm
A hot tub firm from Sharnbrook has scooped a major industry award.
A6 Hot Tubs won a bronze BISHTA in the residential hot tubs below £7,000 category at the 2022 British Pool & Hot Tub Awards..
Andrew Jones, of A6 Hot Tubs, said: "I am delighted. We always strive for excellence in every step of our customer experience.
"We look forward to creating many more award-winning installations for our customers during 2022 and beyond."