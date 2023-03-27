News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Flea returns this Sunday with 45 stalls

And Seeing Eye Rum will sponsor live music at the event

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:55 BST

Bedford Flea returns this Sunday as organisers Laura Holmes and Talia Giles line up eight huge markets this season.

Expect quality, second-hand goods including antiques, vintage and collectables; talented artists with original work; plus locally-grown ingredients and homemade produce – there’s something for everyone with this one-stop shop for all things independent.

Bedford Flea returns to St Paul's Square, Bedford
Among the 45 stalls will be Belgian chocolate masterpieces from The Chapel Choc Co or why not try some savoury treats at A Good Egg.

You’ll also see spring themed artwork from Sophie Hurst Illustration and Gilly D Design, and you can pick up your own vintage linen from All and Sundry.

Laura, market co-manager, said: “Just some of our new faces for our launch market include narrowboat travelling artist Charlotte’s Arts with her beautiful lino prints and textiles.

“In the ever-popular local produce section you’ll find mother and daughter duo Sweet Dem Sugar; a brand-new bakery business who have invented a Bedford Flea breakfast muffin with bacon.

We're also really excited about Amani Kitchen who are a family street food business preparing authentic dishes of Iraq and Persia served hot to go onthe square.”

Now in its third year, the addition of live music has boosted the atmosphere.

And new drinks brand Seeing Eye Rum – a husband-and-wife team based in Bedfordshire – are sponsoring the live music for the season.

The flea – at St Paul’s Square – runs from 10am to 3pm this Sunday.

