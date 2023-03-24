News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
4 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
7 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
9 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
9 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
Portu Gallos Restaurant, Grill and Takeaway is in Wixams (Picture courtesy of BusinessesForSale.Com/Hilton Smythe)
Portu Gallos Restaurant, Grill and Takeaway is in Wixams (Picture courtesy of BusinessesForSale.Com/Hilton Smythe)
Portu Gallos Restaurant, Grill and Takeaway is in Wixams (Picture courtesy of BusinessesForSale.Com/Hilton Smythe)

Love your peri peri chicken? This Bedford restaurant is up for sale

The current owners plan to move overseas

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:05 GMT

Are you partial to a helping of peri peri chicken?

Well, if you’re a sucker for all things Portuguese and you’ve always wanted to run your own business, then look no further.

Portu Gallos Restaurant, Grill and Takeaway, in Wixams, is up for sale – being sold through Hilton Smythe.

The Brooklands Avenue restaurant was established by the current owners in 2016 but they now want to move overseas.

It has built up an excellent reputation and regular customer base – with stellar reviews on Google and Tripadvisor.

Food at the family-run restaurant and takeaway is freshly prepared on the premises and cooked in the traditionally healthy way.

Key selling points:

All fixtures, fittings and equipment are included in the sale

Current owner happy to offer a handover to ensure the continued success

Prime trading position with loads of footfall

The restaurant has a five-star hygiene rating

As per the 2021 accounts, the business generated a turnover in the region of £220,000

The asking price is £235,000 – you can get more details here

All fixtures, fittings and equipment are included in the sale

1. .

All fixtures, fittings and equipment are included in the sale Photo: BusinessesForSale.Com/Hilton Smythe

Photo Sales
The restaurant has a prime trading position with loads of footfall

2. .

The restaurant has a prime trading position with loads of footfall Photo: BusinessesForSale.Com/Hilton Smythe

Photo Sales
It has a coveted five-star hygiene rating

3. .

It has a coveted five-star hygiene rating Photo: BusinessesForSale.Com/Hilton Smythe

Photo Sales
As per the 2021 accounts, the business generated a turnover in the region of £220k

4. .

As per the 2021 accounts, the business generated a turnover in the region of £220k Photo: BusinessesForSale.Com/Hilton Smythe

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
BedfordFoodPortugueseTakeawayWixamsTripAdvisor