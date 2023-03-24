Love your peri peri chicken? This Bedford restaurant is up for sale

The current owners plan to move overseas

Are you partial to a helping of peri peri chicken?

Well, if you’re a sucker for all things Portuguese and you’ve always wanted to run your own business, then look no further.

Portu Gallos Restaurant, Grill and Takeaway, in Wixams, is up for sale – being sold through Hilton Smythe.

The Brooklands Avenue restaurant was established by the current owners in 2016 but they now want to move overseas.

It has built up an excellent reputation and regular customer base – with stellar reviews on Google and Tripadvisor.

Food at the family-run restaurant and takeaway is freshly prepared on the premises and cooked in the traditionally healthy way.

Key selling points:

All fixtures, fittings and equipment are included in the sale

Current owner happy to offer a handover to ensure the continued success

Prime trading position with loads of footfall

The restaurant has a five-star hygiene rating

As per the 2021 accounts, the business generated a turnover in the region of £220,000

