beam announces new Chair and Vice Chair following a milestone year

beam, the UK trade association for the business events, accommodation, and meetings industry, has officially appointed its 2025 Chair and Vice Chair following a successful year of growth and transformation.

Louisa Watson, Marketing Director & Sustainability Lead at Wyboston Lakes Resort has taken over as incoming beam Chair from Julie Shorrock, Managing Director of HTS while David Tremmil, Managing Director of Inloco Events and Vice Chair of UKEvents was named Vice Chair at the association’s Gala Dinner at The Grand Birmingham.

Julie Shorrock, Outgoing Chair, commented: “The last year has been transformative for beam. We’ve made incredible strides in raising our profile, strengthening partnerships, and setting the foundation for further growth. I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished and want to thank our members, partners, and the board for their passion and commitment. With Louisa and David now at the helm, I’m confident beam will continue to thrive for our industry and members.”

Incoming Chair Louisa Watson is eager to build on this momentum: “I’m honoured to step into this role at such an exciting time for beam. In 2024, we demonstrated the true power of collaboration and advocacy, and in 2025, this will remain my key focus. By strengthening our collective voice through strategic partnerships and continued engagement with government via the APPG Corporate Membership, we will drive real change and create even greater opportunities for our members. Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, and by sharing key learnings, championing best practices, and building even stronger connections, we will empower ourselves with the insights and influence needed to shape the future of our industry.”

The sell-out Gala Dinner welcomed over 240 industry leaders, government ministers, and VIPs to celebrate beam’s achievements, network, and raise £4560 for Meeting Needs.

Reflecting on her tenure, Julie Shorrock highlighted several key milestones that have redefined beam’s industry presence and impact. Over the past year, beam has significantly strengthened its industry recognition, with growing awareness of its influence and contributions.

The board has expanded to 13 members, including introducing a Vice Chair position, enabling beam to enhance its decision-making capabilities and drive its strategic initiatives.

Additionally, beam has hosted several high-profile industry events; The State of the Nation event at Cliveden House set a precedent for collaboration with key industry stakeholders, the Summer Forum in Blackpool enabled industry discussions on key trends, the cornerstone All Members Meetings at Ashridge House and Kettering Park saw record attendance, demonstrating the association’s strengthened engagement and influence.

In January 2024, beam became the first Corporate Group Member of the APPG, signifying a key step towards greater collaboration with government ministers and a significant development in beam’s advocacy efforts, reinforcing its commitment to shaping policy and driving positive industry change.