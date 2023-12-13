Are you hoping to expand your business? Bedford 14,500 sq ft warehouse on the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A headquarters-style building which would suit a range of businesses, including hi-tech manufacturers, is now on the market.

Commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond has been instructed by private landlords to find a buyer or a tenant for Paragon House, at Woburn Park Industrial Estate in Bedford. The 14,500 sq ft property warehouse and office building sits on a 1.4-acre site.

Paragon House, on the Woburn Park Industrial Estate in Bedford (Picture: Kirkby Diamond)

Andrew Clarke – agency associate at Kirkby Diamond’s Bedford office – who said the prominent property would be an ideal warehouse, research and development or manufacturing facility, added: “Paragon House represents a fantastic opportunity for a wide variety of businesses, from high-tech manufacturers to logistics and distribution. It comes with expansion land to the rear which has planning consent for a further 10,000 sq ft extension to the manufacturing area. This potential to extend the building may appeal to ambitious companies that could grow their business in the future without having to relocate.”

Paragon House has an extensive loading yard and car parking, offices on two floors, kitchen, canteen, fitness studio and showers and separate WC facilities to the warehouse and offices. It’s near the entrance to the Woburn Road Industrial Estate, adjacent to the A421 Bedford southern bypass.

The warehouse extends to 7,017 sq ft, while the ground floor and first floor offices total 7,484 sq ft. Within the factory/warehouse area is a mezzanine floor of approximately 4,700 sq ft. The premises are available to let on a new full repairing and insuring lease for a term to be agreed at a rent of £150,000 per annum exclusive, plus VAT. The freehold interest is also available to buy.

For more information contact Andrew Clarke on 07799 430 295 or email [email protected].