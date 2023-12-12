Workers at Bedford medical warehouse set to strike in the new year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Workers at Movianto – a specialised medical warehousing company – are to strike over claims bosses refused to recognise Unite for collective bargaining purposes.

Over 50 workers – who are Unite members – have been campaigning for their union to be officially recognised but say Movianto have strongly resisted such a move.

Movianto, based in Progress Park, Bedford, is a storage warehouse and distribution centre for medical equipment and medication. Unite’s members include pickers and fork-lift truck drivers.

Strike action – which was backed nearly 80% of members – is likely to cause significant disruption to the medical centres Movianto supply.

Bedford Today has approached Movianto for a comment.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members want formal recognition for their union and it is reprehensible that Movianto is sticking its fingers in its ears over this issue.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin – we fight for the jobs, pay and conditions of our members and the workers at Movianto have the full support of their union in this fight for trade union representation.”

Unite regional officer Richard Gates added: “Our members are being forced to head to the picket line as Movianto refuses to seriously engage with Unite over formal recognition. This is something our members clearly want, as shown by the overwhelming ballot result.”