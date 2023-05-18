World's first door-to-door poet shares his story at The Place theatre in Bedford

Door-to-door poet Rowan McCabe is calling at The Place this month

Rowan McCabe is the world’s first door-to-door poet.

Knocking on strangers’ doors, he writes poems for them, for free, on any subject of their choosing. It’s a bit like the Avon lady, except with rhymes.

In March 2019, Rowan set out to visit 12 locations across England, one every month. Through this bold and arguably stupid act, he was trying to find out what matters to people, what is the state of our nation and if strangers are really as scary as they’re made out to be. But as March 2020 approached, world events pushed the project in a very different direction…

A show about trust, class and community, this funny and thought-provoking mix of theatre and spoken word tells the story of what happened to Rowan on his final outing as a door-to-door poet. In a post-pandemic world, it asks what lessons we’ve learned and suggests a bold rethinking of our relationship with those around us. It also features 12 golf flags and two extendable camping stools…