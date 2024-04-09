Wild Canvas: The five-week camping experience just outside of Bedford with tipis handmade in Glastonbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wild Canvas, the one-of-a-kind camping experience with a relaxed festival atmosphere has gone on sale for summer 2024.

The five-week pop-up, now in its fifth year, is nestled within the picturesque riverside meadows of the historic Turvey House Estate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Running across the school holidays, from Thursday, July 25 to Tuesday, August 27, the event is the perfect location for camping and relaxation. Guests can escape the everyday and immerse themselves in nature, music, creative arts and wellness. With a welcoming and relaxed ethos, the campsite is perfect for all ages.

Riverside camping

There is a range of activities on offer, free and paid, from dance classes to a drop-in kids’ crafts club and the ever-popular superhero kids’ disco. Coached paddle-boarding lessons are also available and many bring their own kayaks and paddle boards to cruise down the River Great Ouse, across the length of the site to make it to the bar.

This year, Wild Canvas will also feature an enhanced well-being offering, with free morning sessions (from yoga to pilates, site runs and bootcamps), a range of classes throughout the day, a treatment tent and a new riverside sauna to complete the outdoor experience in a brand new dedicated riverside spot.

This is in addition to the, also new,Canvas Social – a giant tipi tent which will be used for kids activities, story-telling sessions, evening events like Saturday Supper Clubs and as a rain-free café.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guests can choose accommodation like traditional Tipis handmade in Glastonbury or modern Yurt-Tents, as well as having the option of pitching their own tents or camper vans on generously spaced grass pitches. Tipis and Yurt-tents sleep four people and come furnished with beds and bedding, complimentary outdoor fire pits and outdoor seating.

Wild Canvas camping side

Campers can expect campsite staples and more from the on-site café including hot breakfasts, BBQ options, wood fired pizzas, DE NADAS empanadas and fresh wholesome salads. Wild HQ, the authentic courtyard bar will be serving local beers and ales alongside signature cocktails.