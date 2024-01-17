UK’s top golf, drink and dining destination opens to rave reviews in Bedford

The UK's leading Asian-inspired adventure golf, drink and dining destination has received fantastic reviews from Bedford residents since it opened in December.

Putt Putt Noodle opened in the former DW Sports unit in Harpur Centre just before Christmas and features three amazing mini golf courses inspired by the symbols and cities of Japan, including the Zen Garden Course, the Crouching Tiger Course and the Tokyo Drift Course.

Bedford is one of the first Putt Putt Noodle locations to get the Zen Garden and Tokyo Drift courses along with state-of-the-art arcades to enjoy. Alongside these three challenging courses, fun-seekers from Bedford and the surrounding area are able to tuck into some incredible food created by popular Japanese restaurant You Me Sushi, which serves up the best sushi outside of London. You Me Sushi has 20 eateries in Greater London and its restaurant at Putt Putt Noodle will be its first location in Bedford.

You Me Sushi brings a tantalising fusion of flavours to its restaurant at Putt Putt Noodle, including an array of sushi rolls, nigiri, katsu, dumplings, and more, meticulously crafted by the expert sushi chefs at You Me Sushi.

Putt Putt Noodle also offers a new and exciting range of cocktails, including Bubble Tea specials and large sharing drinks so keen golfers can putt and dine on some delectable sushi and drink some tasty new drink fusions.

Keen adventure seekers have been gushing about their experiences at Bedford’s newest attraction describing it as: “A quality set up! This place has sooooo much potential. Great addition to Bedford!! Recommend a visit!; “Good value for money;” “This place is awesome! Took a group of friends and we all had a fantastic time. Will definitely be returning again!”

Another customer said: “It looks very promising for Bedford to finally have some kind of indoor entertainment that isn't just another pub/bar/cafe but actually with something nice to do which hopefully should go down a hit with both families during the day and adults during the evenings.”

Richard Beese, owner of Putt Putt Noodle, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from Bedford residents who have been flocking through the doors since we opened just before Christmas. The reviews have been incredible and we really feel that Bedford town centre is already benefitting from the launch of a night-time entertainment activity that Putt Putt Noodle brings. Watch this space for news about events taking place at Putt Putt Noodle Bedford in the next few months.”