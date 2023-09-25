Two for one tickets on offer as Fatherhood comes to The Place in Bedford

It’s at the theatre for one night only

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fatherhood by Altered Skin is part of the Take Your Seats 2 for 1 ticket scheme running in theatres across the southeast this autumn.

It’s performing at The Place Bedford on Wednesday, October 4 for one night only – but there are a limited number of free tickets in this offer so book your full price ticket and use code TYS23 to get an extra ticket for free!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being a father in the 21st century is complicated. Being the father of a young son of mixed South Indian, Turkish and Austrian heritage, even more so. Bringing together physical theatre rooted in the Indian performing artform Bharatanatyam and multilingual spoken text and sign languages, Fatherhood explores the cultural & gender expectations on fathers and what it means to be responsible for a child navigating an increasingly complex world.

Fatherhood by Altered Skin

The piece features three characters, each reflecting different experiences of fatherhood in their own individual performance language to create three different narratives leading to a highly dynamic and original work.

All performances include integral captions.