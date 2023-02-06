True crime cases that shocked the nation revisited on stage at The Place in Bedford

Revisit the famous cases of two women sentenced to death for murder when The Play’s The Thing theatre company comes to The Place.

The theatre company is visiting the theatre on March 10 as part of its Hidden Stories tour – and will delve into the famous cases of Ruth Ellis and Edith Thompson to uncover the hidden stories of these two women.

Now You See Me, a one woman play written and performed by Carly Halse, looks at the story of Ruth Ellis who was the last woman hanged in 1955 after confessing to the murder of her violent and controlling lover.

Hidden Stories - the true hidden stories of Ruth Ellis and Edith Thompson at The Place, Bedford on 10th March.

Darlint Peidi written by and starring Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director of The Play’s The Thing, looks at the hidden story of Edith Thompson executed in 1923 alongside her young lover for the murder of her husband – for which there is no evidence of her involvement.

Two powerful and intriguing plays that look deeper into these hidden stories full of violence, prejudice, manipulation and negligence, and challenges these women’s convictions, penalties and the failure of the British criminal justice system.

Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director of The Play’s The Thing and writer of Darlint Peidi says: “Hidden Stories gives an intriguing look at stories not told or stories where we have a particular accepted version, but there is often more to say.

“We need to question the narrative the media feeds us. Then and now it is clear we have to find the hidden story”

“The 9th of January 2023 marked the centenary of Edith Thompson’s execution. Touring with her Hidden Story during the 100th year anniversary of her death, will hopefully make her case even more poignant and thought provoking for our audiences. We hope it will challenge and raise awareness of not only her miscarriage of justice, but others too.”