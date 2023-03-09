Time travel with Easter drama workshop for youngsters at The Place in Bedford

There will be a showcase presentation at the end

Who doesn’t want to time travel and discover about our past or future world?

Join Standing In The Wings for its Easter drama workshops for young people aged nine to 13 (Year 5 to 8).

Using different texts and scripts, the Standing In The Wings tutors Lissy and Jess will take students on a journey to discover ways to create art using physical theatre skills along with developing other key skills.

Time To Time Travel at The Place

The workshop takes place over four days at The Place – April 3 to 6 – with a showcase presentation for parents and guardians to watch on the final day.

Wraparound care is available Monday to Wednesday from 8.30am to 5.30pm with the workshops taking place 10am to 5pm with pre and post event chill out sessions with adult supervision.

Thursday will run from 10am to 7pm with workshops taking place from noon – 6pm, with a pre-event chill out from 10am to noon and the showcase from 6pm to 7pm.

Tickets for the workshop are £30 for each day, including lunch, and are available to book online.

