Edinburgh Fringe 'must see show' Mythos Ragnarök is bringing thrilling Norse mythology to Bedford

After a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022 the ‘must see’ show Mythos: Ragnarök is coming to Bedford.

Mythos: Ragnarök will be at The Quarry on March 2, and will see Odin and Loki in their struggle to overcome primeval giants, rival gods and goddesses, and each another’s ambitions in this dark comic adaption of Norse mythology.

For the first time ever, a cast of actors, who specialise in professional wrestling, create some of the most intense and thrilling fight scenes ever seen in a theatrical setting. The cast dexterously weave ancient myths, legends, and folk tales into original pieces of theatre, in a way that has never been seen before.

Mythos: Ragnarök Pic: Alistair Veryard Photography

Named a “Must See Show” of Edinburgh Fringe 2022, the show earned rave reviews throughout the festival, more than any other show and was nominated for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence.

The creator of the show, Ed Gamester said: "I knew professional wrestlers would fully embody the sheer physicality and comedy of the Norse myths, but I've been absolutely blown away by the audience reaction. This type of show has never been done before and it seems to have reignited a passion for wrestling that most people haven't felt since childhood. As a wrestler, that's a huge honour!"

